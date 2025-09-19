Kentucky man shares story of resilience during National Recovery Month

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — During National Recovery Month, Shannon Fulton is sharing his story of resilience after more than a month in recovery from long-term drug addiction.

Fulton, who was incarcerated 26 times in Kentucky alone and suffered at least three overdoses, said his outlook on life started to change in 2016. He now works for Isaiah House, a center providing long-term addiction treatment to thousands of Kentuckians, where he provides support for those in recovery housing in Harrodsburg.

"I was literally killing myself with everything that I did," Fulton said.

For years, Fulton said whatever he did was in total disregard for anyone else.

"As long as it satisfied me as long as I got what I wanted at the time," he said.

Fulton reflects on one overdose occasion when his wife saved him using Narcan.

"She said she was so worn out from using CPR...that she stopped and prayed," he said.

Fulton's faith is now a source of strength and inspiration. Sober since mid-June of 2024, Fulton shared his recovery testimony at a recent Isaiah House graduation.

"Reliving certain moments of my life it helps me to remember to not go back there. You know what I mean there's been a lot of times I've been through I don't want to remember," he said.

Fitness is one way he tries to forget about so much of his past. Now serving as a recovery housing associate, Fulton chooses to remember the perseverance, faith and healing taking place at Isaiah House.

"If you really want help, call, they'll be there to get you," he said.

Fulton was in Springfield, Kentucky for the Isaiah House ceremony when 61 graduated from the long-term treatment program.

