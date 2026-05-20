Beshear: Kentucky marks $50 billion in investment and 70,000 new jobs in 1st quarter

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is celebrating its best first quarter in state history for economic investment, bringing the total secured under Gov. Andy Beshear to more than $50 billion and creating more than 70,000 new jobs, a press release from the governor reported.

Beshear's administration has reportedly also secured the highest three-year average for new wages in state history. The 2025 average came in just under $30 an hour, and the average 2026 incentivized wage through April has risen to $31.50.

"While the national economy is struggling due to rising prices and bad policy decisions, we're reigniting the American Dream in Kentucky and creating good-paying jobs for our people," Beshear said. "By bringing in more investment and creating these opportunities, we're working to ensure our people can live a good life while our communities continue to grow and thrive."

Kentucky's record first quarter — from Jan. 1 through March 31 — along with additional approved investments in April, has highlighted more than $7 billion in announced and approved investment.

According to Beshear, notable projects include:

Global Laser Enrichment plans to develop the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility, a $1.76 billion project that will create 240 new positions in McCracken County, with wages of $62 per hour, including benefits. The project represents the single largest investment in Western Kentucky history.

Toothsure plans to establish a new operation in Perry County with a $7.3 million investment, creating 60 new, full-time jobs at a wage of $55.25 per hour, including benefits.

Averitt plans to build a regional campus in Bullitt County with a $113 million investment, retaining 182 jobs and creating 64 new, full-time jobs paying an average wage of $43.60 per hour, including benefits.

Green Energy Parks plans to locate a new $142 million agricultural waste-to-energy facility in Arlington that will create 20 positions paying an average hourly wage of $105, including benefits.

ARMOR-IIMAK plans to expand its Boone County operation with a $6 million investment, creating 44 new full-time jobs at a wage of $37.30 per hour, including benefits.

In February, the release read that Kentucky set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $50.6 billion in exports in 2025 — a 5.65% increase over 2024. Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025, according to Beshear's office.

In 2023, Kentucky recorded more than 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has remained above that number since, Beshear noted.

Beshear also announced a new initiative called New Kentucky Home, aimed at increasing economic investment, attracting talent and boosting tourism across the state.