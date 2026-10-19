Kentucky measles cases rise to 174; hospitalizations increase to 10

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The number of confirmed measles cases in Kentucky has climbed to 174 this year, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

State health officials reported five new cases since the previous update, bringing the statewide total to 174. The number of measles-related hospitalizations also increased to 10, while no deaths have been reported.

The newest cases were reported in Trigg County, Caldwell County, Christian County and Todd County. Trigg, Caldwell and Christian counties each reported two additional cases, while Todd County reported one new case.

Laurel County continues to report the highest number of cases in the state. Earlier this month, the Laurel County Health Department said it was investigating 56 confirmed measles cases reported since August. Health officials said those cases were linked to several large households that had limited interaction with the broader community.

According to state health officials, the vast majority of Kentucky's measles cases have occurred in people without a documented measles vaccination. The state reports one case involving a person who had received one dose of the measles vaccine and one case involving a person who had received two doses.

The largest outbreaks have been reported in Laurel County with 56 cases and Christian County with 53 cases, followed by Trigg County with 31 cases. Other affected counties include Caldwell County (7), Barren County (5), Carroll County (5), Washington County (5), Jessamine County (4), Lewis County (2), Owen County (2), Todd County (2), Bath County (1) and Trimble County (1).

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Health officials continue to encourage vaccination as the most effective way to prevent infection and reduce the risk of outbreaks

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