Kentucky measles cases rise to 46, state dashboard shows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky has reported 46 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026, according to the state's measles dashboard.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health dashboard, updated Sept. 14, shows cases have been reported in eight counties. Christian County has reported the most cases with 19, followed by Trigg County with eight, Washington County with five, Barren County with five and Jessamine County with four.

The dashboard also shows four measles-related hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials say children ages 5 to 17 account for the largest share of cases. Measles cases have also been reported among adults and children younger than 5.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky health officials recommend staying up to date on measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccinations to help prevent infection and limit the spread of the disease.