Kentucky measles cases rise to 64; 7 hospitalized in statewide outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky's measles outbreak has grown dramatically in recent weeks, with state health officials now reporting 64 confirmed cases and seven hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.

The latest figures from the Kentucky Department for Public Health show the outbreak has spread to multiple counties, with Christian County reporting the highest number of cases at 27. No deaths have been reported.

The total marks a sharp increase from earlier reports this summer as health officials continue to investigate new exposures and urge residents to ensure they are vaccinated.

According to the state's measles dashboard, Christian County leads the state with 27 cases. Barren County and Carroll County have each reported five cases, while Jessamine County has reported four. Caldwell County and Lewis County have each reported two cases, and several other counties have reported isolated cases.

State data shows the vast majority of infections have occurred among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Of the 64 cases reported statewide, 62 fall into that category.

The outbreak has affected people of all ages. Twenty-seven cases have been reported among children and teenagers ages 5 to 17, while 26 cases have involved adults age 18 and older. Eleven cases have been identified in children younger than 5.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says additional cases and exposures remain under investigation as the Commonwealth continues to respond to the outbreak. The state updates its measles dashboard each weekday with the latest case counts and exposure information.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. Health officials say the virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes and can remain in the air for up to two hours after that person leaves an area. People infected with measles can spread the virus before they know they are sick and up to four days before a rash develops.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash. In some cases, measles can lead to serious complications including pneumonia, brain swelling and death. Infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of severe illness.