Kentucky measles outbreak grows to 29 cases, most since 1991

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky's measles outbreak continues to expand, with state health officials reporting 29 confirmed cases statewide in 2026, the highest annual total the Commonwealth has seen since 1991.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' measles dashboard, 10 new cases have been added since last week. Seventeen of the state's confirmed cases have been identified in August alone.

The latest case counts by county are:



Christian County: 14 cases

Washington County: 5 cases

Jessamine County: 4 cases

Trigg County: 3 cases

Caldwell County: 1 case

Owen County: 1 case

Todd County: 1 case

State health officials say all reported measles cases this year have involved people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. No deaths have been reported.

An outbreak is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as three or more related cases. Kentucky officials have warned that additional cases could be identified as investigations continue.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Health officials continue to encourage Kentuckians to review their vaccination status and talk with their healthcare provider about the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The CDC recommends children receive two doses of the vaccine, which provides about 97% protection against measles.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health updates its measles dashboard regularly as new cases are confirmed.