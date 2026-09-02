Kentucky measles outbreak grows to 38 cases, health officials say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky health officials say the state's ongoing measles outbreak has grown to 38 confirmed cases this year, with all infections occurring in people who did not have a recorded measles vaccination.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed the latest case count this week and continues to monitor the outbreak, which has affected several counties across the state.

According to state health officials, the highest number of cases has been reported in Christian County, with 14 infections. Other counties reporting cases include Trigg County with six, Barren County and Washington County with five each, Jessamine County with four, Caldwell County with two, and Owen and Todd counties with one each.

Health officials said the four cases reported in Jessamine County occurred earlier in 2026 and are not part of the current outbreak.

As of the latest update, three people have been hospitalized because of the illness. No deaths have been reported.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact. Symptoms often include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a characteristic rash.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health maintains an online dashboard with the latest information on the outbreak, including case counts and county-by-county data. The dashboard can be viewed here.

For more information about measles and vaccination recommendations, visit the Kentucky Department for Public Health measles information page.