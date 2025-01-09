Kentucky native leaves home to escape California wildfires

(LEX 18) — Numerous wildfires continue burning in Los Angeles County Thursday. Firefighters hoping subsiding winds will help them gain control.

LEX 18's Lauren Minor has been keeping a close eye not only on the fires but also on her sister, who evacuated her home near West Hollywood earlier this morning.

The newest fire of concern is the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills area. It's burning nearly a mile from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Taylor Webster has lived near West Hollywood for the last four years, just miles away from the Hollywood Hills area.

"I will be driving down the freeway and there is just a fire, burning on the hill to my right," explains Webster.

A view that will leave you at a loss for words.

"When I walk outside, I can definitely smell smoke. The air quality is not great obviously," says Webster. "It was the Sunset fire that was really the closest to me. That is what made me decide, okay I am not in a mandatory evacuation, but I am going to voluntarily evacuate."

West Hollywood has been placed under a boil water advisory, and clouds of smoke have started drifting into the area.

"I look outside right now and I can see the sun and the sky, but I have friends on the other side of the hill or somewhere else in L.A., who look out and it's just black outside their window," says Webster. "They can't even see the sun. It's just all so dark and smokey."

As of Thursday, the Palisades fire consumed over 17,000 acres of land and destroyed hundreds of buildings and homes.

"I do have friends that had to evacuate because in their backyard, they are looking out the window of their apartment and it's just flames," Webster explains. They don't have anywhere to go anymore. Their house or apartment is no longer there and they just have to find a new place to go, which is just devastating."

She has downloaded an app, that updates her on current conditions.

"I am more on flat ground. I am not in the hills. I am very close. I have the Watch Duty app, the most up to date app that me and all my friends are looking at for updates and mandatory evacuations."

Webster is heading East towards Nevada with her dog Ellie, continuing to check on her friends and co-workers impacted. She says everyone is sticking together through the devastation.

"Everyone is being so welcoming," explains Webster. "I have friends saying hey, I have this relative who lives in San Diego that will open up her house to us if we go tomorrow. Everyone has been super helpful. Super great."

Webster plans to stay in a hotel until it's safe to return to West Hollywood. She considers herself very lucky because there are so many who have lost everything.

