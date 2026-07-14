Kentucky nonprofit offers free camp for children and families impacted by cancer

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky nonprofit has offered a free camp to every childhood cancer family in the state since 1982, supported entirely by community donations and more than 90 volunteers.

Camp Horsin' Around, held at a picturesque setting in Perryville, provides a week of normalcy for children ages 6 through 11 who have been impacted by cancer. Each of the 68 attendees has either personally battled cancer or is the sibling of a child who has.

Shelby Russell, executive director of Kids Camp Alliance, said the camp's impact is difficult to overstate.

"Being able to give them a week reprieve, it means the world," Russell said.

The camp offers unique peer support for attendees. Elizabeth Greeman of Lexington described what the experience means for the children who attend.

"It gives people a chance to have fun while they're going through a rough time," Greeman said.

The program is funded entirely through community donations, a fact that resonates deeply with the families it serves.

"That means a lot to the kids and families knowing they have the support of others," Russell said.

The need for programs like Camp Horsin' Around is underscored by data from the UK Markey Cancer Foundation, which shows Kentucky's childhood cancer incidence rate is 7.2% higher than the national average.

"A lot more awareness and funding needs to be put into that to figure out number one why, but also how do we treat it," Russell said.

Russell said the camp continues to grow and is offering children a new kind of hope.

"When they're approaching their treatment... it's really incredible and extremely rewarding," Russell said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at drew.amman@wlex.tv.