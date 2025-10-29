Kentucky nonprofit prepares to help Jamaica recover from Hurricane Melissa

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Beattyville woman who has deep ties to Jamaica is preparing to help the island nation recover from Hurricane Melissa.

Tonja Lesmeister adopted two of her children from Jamaica and created the nonprofit "Traveling with a Purpose" in 2020. The organization leads service trips to Jamaica and focuses on sustainability projects.

"It's challenging when you see a country that already has a fragile infrastructure, even on a good day. Then when they get something this catastrophic, it can be pretty devastating for the locals in Jamaica," Lesmeister said.

Her goddaughter also lives in Jamaica and is medically fragile. Given their connections to the country, they visit several times a year.

"Because we spent so much time on the island, the locals call us 'Jamarican,' because we kind of have one foot in each world. So it is near and dear to our hearts," Lesmeister said.

The organization is currently in "wait and see mode" to determine how it can help with storm damage.

"175 miles an hour (wind speeds), that can be pretty dangerous for anybody that might be out. Those who are at the higher elevations in the mountains will be experiencing the winds and the mudslides," Lesmeister said.

But this is not the only issue on her mind.

"If they can't access the food or the crops have been decimated because of the storm, that could be a concern as well," Lesmeister said.

The nonprofit's previous solar energy installations may prove valuable during recovery. The systems include batteries that can provide power for extended periods.

"They have batteries with their solar system that will last them for a while, but as soon as the storm passes and the sun shines again, they'll be able to use that solar, whereas it could take weeks to get electric back in some of the more rural areas of the island," Lesmeister said.

Lesmeister believes Kentuckians, who understand extreme weather, can help people thousands of miles away.

"A quote that I like to use all the time is that if you have more than you need, build a longer table, not a higher fence. So this is one of those opportunities where if you have extra to give, this would be a good way to help other humans," Lesmeister said.

If you would like to donate to the cause, visit here.

