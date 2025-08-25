Kentucky nonprofit rescues puppies while trying to address overpopulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five orphaned puppies are getting a second chance at life thanks to a Kentucky nonprofit that stepped in when tragedy struck their family.

Emma Sexton, founder of the nonprofit Halfway Home Rescue, was visiting Mercer County Animal Shelter about a week ago.

"I happen to be at the shelter. There is a new management there, so we went there to talk to them so we can work with and help any way we can with their cats and dogs," Sexton said.

That's when nine puppies were surrendered after their parents were shot. The shelter, already dealing with overpopulation issues, couldn't accommodate all the animals.

Sexton took in five of the nine puppies to ensure they received proper care. The 5-week-old puppies will eventually be spayed and neutered before being placed in permanent homes.

Halfway Home Rescue helps several shelters with fostering pets, spay and neuter programs. The organization's work addresses a critical issue that veterinarians say leads to costly medical emergencies and contributes to pet overpopulation.

Dr. Lisa Warren, a veterinarian with more than 20 years of experience, said unfixed pets commonly face two serious health issues: C-section surgeries represent one problem, while Pyometra poses the most frequent threat.

"Pyometra is the number one non elected procedure that we do here. It's infection in the uterus," Warren said. "Emergency clinics in this area charge around $8,000. That could be easily prevented."

Halfway Home Rescue offers programs to help pet owners who cannot afford spay and neuter services. However, caring for rescued pets impacts the organization's ability to assist others in the community.

"It will cost the rescue about $500 per pet. That money could be used in the community to help people who can't afford to get their pet spayed and neutered is gone," Warren said.

For now, the five rescued puppies will focus on growing stronger before finding their forever homes.

"These guys are going to hang out, learn to eat hard food and just be puppies for a few weeks," Sexton said.

If you would like to learn, volunteer, or even donate you can visit Halfway Home Rescue at halfwayhomerescueky.com.