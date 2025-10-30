Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky officials celebrate completion of US 460 corridor in Pike County

kytransportationcabinet.jpg
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
kytransportationcabinet.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky officials celebrated the completion of the U.S. 460 corridor in Pike County, a decades-long project that now connects U.S. 23 near Pikeville to the Virginia state line.

According to Palmer Engineering, who has worked on the project since it began its inception in 1991, the roadway is "a significant milestone in one of Eastern Kentucky’s largest and most transformative transportation projects."

The four-lane corridor includes 22 bridges and 5 interchanges including the tallest bridges in Kentucky, the Pond Creek twin bridges, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports.

In attendance at Thursday's ribbon cutting included Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear Rocky Adkins, and local leaders.

The final section of the corridor will officially open to drivers on Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18