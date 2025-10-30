Kentucky officials celebrate completion of US 460 corridor in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky officials celebrated the completion of the U.S. 460 corridor in Pike County, a decades-long project that now connects U.S. 23 near Pikeville to the Virginia state line.

According to Palmer Engineering, who has worked on the project since it began its inception in 1991, the roadway is "a significant milestone in one of Eastern Kentucky’s largest and most transformative transportation projects."

The four-lane corridor includes 22 bridges and 5 interchanges including the tallest bridges in Kentucky, the Pond Creek twin bridges, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports.

In attendance at Thursday's ribbon cutting included Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear Rocky Adkins, and local leaders.

The final section of the corridor will officially open to drivers on Friday.

