Kentucky officials introduce construction management scholarship at 5 state schools

Posted at 7:36 AM, Dec 07, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students at five state schools.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University, or Murray State University.

The limited number of scholarships will be worth up to $59,200 each, ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester.

The offering adds to two existing civil engineering scholarship programs in Kentucky.

State transportation officials say up to 30 new scholarships will be awarded for the 2022-2023 school year to prospective and current college students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees.

The application deadline is Feb. 1.

