Kentucky organizations send help as tropical storm Debby floods East Coast

(LEX 18) — Homes destroyed, cars moved by currents, and roads that seemingly disappeared are the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.

“We have multiple states here impacted, and thousands of people affected. So this is a big deal,” Daniel Lowry said, spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities.Some areas around the country got more than a foot of rain.

One look at the devastation and Kentucky companies knew they wanted to help.They know all about extreme weather.“We just had 5 days of pretty bad weather, at the end of July, early August, so our crews have been busy here,” said Daniel Lowry.

Now their efforts turn to areas hit even harder. Lowry says the company has sent more than 100 contractors south to help restore power.

The local Red Cross Chapter is also providing resources: a dozen volunteers, and an emergency relief vehicle.

“The fact that we are able to be there for those people who have lost everything, and we are going to be with them to the end,” said Lynn Washbish with Red Cross.

The contractors and volunteers could be called to Florida, Georgia, or the Carolinas. But in many cases they’re still waiting to find out.

“When we have bad storms here, other utilities come to help us. So we try to help other states when they need it,” said Lowry.

Once the storm damage is fully assessed, the companies will be staged at different locations up and down the East Coast.

