Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky overdose deaths decline for third consecutive year

Pills
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Patrick Sison/AP
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Pills
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Kentucky has seen a substantial decrease in overdose deaths for the third consecutive year, with a 30.2% reduction in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

"This one is really substantial. It means that more Kentuckians are here with us today and all these efforts together even in a world where the drugs keep getting more powerful are working. We've got to keep it up," Beshear said.

The decline was particularly significant among Black Kentucky residents, who experienced a 37.3% decrease in overdose deaths, according to the governor. This demographic had not seen a decrease in the state's previous two reports.

Despite the positive trend, 1,410 Kentuckians still died from drug overdoses in 2024. Fentanyl was present in the majority of these deaths, followed by methamphetamine, according to Beshear.

"There's still a lot to go. We still lost 1400 Kentuckians, so our work is not finished. Not by a long shot," said Van Ingram, leader of Kentucky's Drug Control Policy Office.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18