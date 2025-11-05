Kentucky paramedic's death leads to landmark law protecting EMS families 9 years later

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky paramedic's tragic death nine years ago continues to save lives and protect EMS families across the state.

40-year-old John Mackey was a father of three when he died in the line of duty on November 9, 2015. The Jessamine County paramedic was struck by a car in Nicholasville while investigating a minor accident involving his ambulance.

Mackey had gotten out of his ambulance to check for damage after clipping another vehicle while responding to a call. As he stood outside his emergency vehicle, another car struck him, causing life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital, where medical teams fought to save his life for four days. Mackey's family made the difficult decision to take him off life support on November 9. As an organ donor, his organs were donated to save other lives.

"John was more than a paramedic. He was a friend, a father, a husband, and a man who brought both joy and kindness to every conversation," Jessamine County Emergency Medical Services wrote in a social media tribute marking the anniversary of the accident.

The department described Mackey as having "a sharp mind and a sharper wit, but more than anything, he had heart."

His death sparked immediate action from his family and the EMS community. His wife advocated for legislative change to ensure other EMS families would receive the same support as law enforcement and firefighter families.

Their efforts led to the passage of the John Mackey Memorial Act, also known as Senate Bill 43, which passed unanimously in the Kentucky legislature in 2016. The law extended line-of-duty death benefits to EMS personnel, a protection that had not previously existed for emergency medical workers in the state.

"His legacy now lives in the very laws that protect those who serve," the department stated.

Mackey's sacrifice has been recognized nationally. His name was added to the National EMS Memorial in Washington, D.C., ensuring his service and sacrifice are remembered alongside other fallen EMS heroes.

The Jessamine County EMS team continues to honor Mackey's memory, particularly the Third Platoon members who responded that night.

"That night, an incredible team stood in the gap. The members of Third Platoon showed courage and compassion giving all of us the chance to say goodbye," the department wrote.

