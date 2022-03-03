Kentucky part of nationwide investigation into TikTok's effect on kids' mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky is part of a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its potential impact on the mental health of kids.

The investigation was announced Wednesday by a group of state attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

The investigation will look into the potential harms TikTok causes among young users and what TikTok knew about those harms.

Investigators will specifically look at what the app is doing to help keep users engaged and if the social media app poses mental health risks, as well as examine whether any of TikTok's practices go against state consumer protection laws.

According to the company, the TikTok app limits its features by age, provides tools and resources to parents, and designs its policies with the well-being of young people in mind.

“This investigation is the latest action we’ve taken to promote online safety for Kentucky’s kids, and it is a necessary step to examine TikTok’s practices and better understand the potential harms and risks to children who use the platform," said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.