Kentucky Paws working to rebuild after Friday's storm

CAMPTON, KY — Kentucky Paws established a new home in Wolfe County after moving from Laurel County six months ago, and now, rebuilding efforts have begun after last week's storm damaged the nonprofit organization.

"We had to build everything on this property," said Kentucky Paws coordinator Patricia Shelton. "There was nothing here."

But that doesn't stop Shelton from doing what she's passionate about: rescuing dogs.

"I love it. You'll never get a feeling when you go out and save a dog, see that dog go into a home, and know it will need for anything," said Shelton.

Friday's storms passed through Kentucky Paws kennels and Shelton tried everything she could to limit the damages. Shelton said that the kennels were pulled apart, the roof blew off one of the kennels, and most of the green turf that lay on pallets were ruined.

The aftermath left Shelton overwhelmed.

"I cried for at least two hours," said Shelton. "Because we had worked so hard to get to where we were at, which wasn't far, and here everything we just did is gone."

Kentucky Paws' problems piled up as the kennels need to be rebuilt while the dogs need to be routinely feed.

Shelton knew she would need to call for help, so she posted on Facebook, and Kentucky Paws sister rescues answered the call.

"It's helping a lot. If it wasn't for our sister rescues, we would really be hurting," Shelton expressed.

Even with the extra help, Shelton can't relax until she knows her dogs are fine.

"They think they are ok, but I don't think they are not ok," Shelton said.

Shelton knows this will be a process and is working toward rebuilding a site that's better than before.

Kentucky Paws is asking for donations and you can visit their website or visit the kennel to drop off supplies. A GoFundMe page has been created for an additional donation option.