Kentucky player wins $2 million Mega Millions prize from Frankfort convenience store

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Frankfort gas station from Friday's drawing, making one Kentucky player significantly richer after the holiday weekend.

Kentucky Lottery officials reported that the winning ticket was purchased at Racetrac, located at 101 Bizzack Blvd. in Frankfort. The ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing on Dec. 26, securing the game's second-tier prize with the 2X Multiplier.

The Kentucky Lottery advised the winner to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a secure location. Prize claims must be made at lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville within 180 days of the drawing.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, reaching an estimated $138 million for the drawing at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 30.

