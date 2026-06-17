Kentucky police chiefs working on building trust with immigrant communities afraid to call 911

(LEX NEWS) — Police chiefs from some of Kentucky's biggest cities told state lawmakers on Wednesday that immigrants are avoiding calling 911 — even in emergencies — out of fear that contact with police could lead to questions about their legal status, detention, or deportation.

According to the American Immigration Council, those fears are widespread among immigrant communities. Kentucky police chiefs say they are working to change that perception.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told lawmakers his officers are actively working to prove to immigrant communities that they are there to help.

"We're not ICE. We're more concerned with people being safe," Weathers said.

Weathers said much of that trust-building happens off the clock. He encourages his officers to interact with their communities outside of work — whether that means grocery shopping, playing sports, or simply being present in their neighborhoods without a uniform on.

He said that approach is working in Lexington, where police have made connections with immigrant communities and made clear their focus is public safety.

"We're here for everybody. We don't want anybody to be victimized, and if that's happening to you, give us a call cause we're here for the crime," Weathers said.

Other police chiefs told lawmakers that hiring officers who speak languages other than English is another major priority, particularly in areas with large immigrant populations.