Kentucky politicians push back on Trump's election fraud claims ahead of 2026 midterms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Four months before the 2026 midterm elections, President Donald Trump described the U.S. election system as "broken" and claimed newly declassified documents show China tried to undermine the 2020 election.

Trump said China compromised U.S. voter data and that the "deep state" within the U.S. government concealed China's interference. However, the voter information Trump cited — including voter names, addresses, and political party preferences — are publicly available records.

Trump said the documents would "reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possible defend it."

Kentucky politicians were quick to push back on Trump's claims. In a post on X, Congressman Thomas Massie said:

"This is absurd. Every piece of voter data Trump mentions here, as well as which elections each voter voted in, is readily available in Kentucky for a small fee."

Governor Andy Beshear emphasized there is a significant amount of security when it comes to Kentucky elections and pointed to court rulings that found the 2020 election was full and fair.

"It was a full and fair election. That's a fact. Period." Beshear said.

Beshear also addressed Trump's broader claims directly.

"Our elections are secure and in 2020, President Trump lost. and now he's lying to you over and over and over and over." Beshear said.

In a statement, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, the state's top election official, added that "Kentucky has received no information from federal agencies, classified or otherwise, to suggest that our elections are not secure."

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv.

