Kentucky politicians react to President Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — Following President Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday night, Kentucky politicians shared their thoughts and reactions to the president's speech.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement saying in part, "With regard to the rest of the president's agenda, it's been a pretty big flop for the American people… raging inflation, open borders, and difficult challenges getting past COVID."

McConnell admits that the president has had a rough year and that he did his best Tuesday night to "provide some level of optimism but that’s not what the American people are feeling right now.”

Other politicians followed suit, including U.S. Senator Rand Paul who released a roughly three minute video response. He started by saying, "Tonight you heard a speech from someone who doesn’t know what’s going on in the union.” Sen. Paul disagreed with statements made by the president.

Congressman Brett Guthrie, who represents Kentucky's 2nd district, released a statement saying, "President Biden’s policies have directly resulted in many of the everyday problems Kentuckians are facing."

He goes on to explain that rising prices on everyday goods, growing drug overdose epidemic, and a challenging supply chain crisis are "several of the reasons that Kentuckians I serve tell me they are unhappy with the direction our country is headed under President Biden’s leadership and for good reason."

In a statement, Congressman James Comer said, "No amount of Washington spin can change the fact that America is in crisis because of President Biden’s disastrous agenda." He continued, "In just a year, President Biden has taken us from America First to America Last.

Comer brought up the ongoing Russia invasion on Ukraine, saying in part, "And the American people know the true state of the union when they see foreign adversaries like Putin emboldened because of Biden’s weakness on the world stage."

But not all Kentucky politicians shared this same sentiment.

Congressman John Yarmuth released a statement saying, "When future generations look back on this chapter in American history, they will say that this was one of those times that America was blessed with the right person to lead us through a tumultuous time."

In the midst of the ongoing Russia invasion on Ukraine, Yarmuth adds, “When the president outed Putin’s invasion plans weeks ago, cynics and partisans ridiculed him. But he’s been refreshingly honest with the American people, boxed Putin into a corner without firing a shot, and simply been right every step of the way."

Blue and yellow could be seen throughout the chamber in Washington as President Biden gave his address. Among many topics, the president highlighted unified actions taken against Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Read President Biden's full State of the Union speech here.

