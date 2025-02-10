Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky Power ready to respond to outages caused by winter weather

Winter Weather Michigan
Carlos Osorio/AP
A DTE contractor crew works on a power line, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in northwest Detroit. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week's ice storm. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Winter Weather Michigan
Posted

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Power said on Monday that they are ready to respond to any outages that the forecasted winter weather may cause.

According to a post by the utility company on social media, the main risk to electrical utilities is the threat of three to six inches of heavy, wet snow in addition to "already saturated soils," which the company says can cause damage to electrical facilities and trees.

In addition, Kentucky Power offers the following preparation advice.

  • Individuals using oxygen-dependent medical devices or refrigerated medications should have a backup plan for outages.
  • If you have to use a generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, never operate it indoors and connect appliances directly to the generator unless an electric load transfer switch is installed.
  • Travel only if necessary. Staying off the road will also provide safer conditions for our crews and emergency responders to effectively manage any issues caused by the storm.
  • Review our safety tips for what to do before, during and after any storm at KentuckyPower.com/Safety.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18