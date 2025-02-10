Kentucky Power ready to respond to outages caused by winter weather

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Power said on Monday that they are ready to respond to any outages that the forecasted winter weather may cause.
According to a post by the utility company on social media, the main risk to electrical utilities is the threat of three to six inches of heavy, wet snow in addition to "already saturated soils," which the company says can cause damage to electrical facilities and trees.
In addition, Kentucky Power offers the following preparation advice.
- Individuals using oxygen-dependent medical devices or refrigerated medications should have a backup plan for outages.
- If you have to use a generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, never operate it indoors and connect appliances directly to the generator unless an electric load transfer switch is installed.
- Travel only if necessary. Staying off the road will also provide safer conditions for our crews and emergency responders to effectively manage any issues caused by the storm.
- Review our safety tips for what to do before, during and after any storm at KentuckyPower.com/Safety.