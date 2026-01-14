Kentucky ranks in top 10 for human trafficking as survivor leads recovery efforts

(LEX 18) — January marks National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, bringing renewed attention to an issue that continues to plague Kentucky communities. A local detective and human trafficking survivor are now working to address what this crime looks like in our region.

"I was desperate as the dying could be," said Deanna Lynn, reflecting on her past experiences.

This used to be Lynn's approach to life after enduring years of exploitation.

"I did not know how to function in the world after about 10 years of being used trafficked, sold, exploited," Lynn said.

15 years ago, Lynn found a safe space to heal and begin rebuilding her life.

"I needed a place that I could go to where I could unpack all of the things that I experienced even before I got into that situation," Lynn said.

Lynn turned her life around, becoming Refuge for Women Kentucky's executive director. In a previous interview with LEX 18 two years ago, she described the support that helped save her life.

"I had a lot of people who stepped into my pain and a lot of people who fought for my life when I didn't think my life was worth living," Lynn said.

Still in her role today, she describes human trafficking across the country with one key characteristic.

"It looks like manipulation," Lynn said.

Kentucky ranks disturbingly high for child and human trafficking cases nationwide, according to Ricky Lynn, a special victims unit detective for Frankfort Police who is unrelated to Deanna.

"I would say we're in the top 10 in the country," Ricky Lynn said.

The statistics show an alarming trend in recent years.

"Since 2022, human trafficking with children has gone up about 40 or 50 percent," Ricky Lynn said. "When it comes to kids, 60% of kids are being trafficked by someone within home."

This increase is part of why Deanna Lynn continues working to address the issue through her growing organization. Refuge for Women Kentucky now operates safe homes in Kentucky, Las Vegas, Dallas and Chicago.

"Now we have apartments and transitional homes," Lynn said.

The progress represents major growth for the nonprofit organization.

"When I came out in 2011, we had one home," Lynn said.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 for anyone who needs help or wants to report suspected trafficking.

