Kentucky reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict handed down Tuesday

Officials, activists and organizations across Kentucky reacted Tuesday amid the news that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd.

The jury returned the unanimous verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over Monday night and Tuesday morning. The jury did not ask any questions of the judge during their deliberations.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd.

Chauvin will be sentenced for his crimes in eight weeks.

Nothing will ever bring back what systemic racism has taken from the Floyd family. They have lost a son, a father, a friend, a brother, and a light in their lives forever. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) April 20, 2021

My statement regarding the Chauvin verdict. pic.twitter.com/A2bgc3n8Kk — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) April 20, 2021

Here is a statement from Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac about the verdict that was reached in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/e0DQthyssM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 20, 2021

The jury made the right call today. But for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless souls taken before their time, justice is about tomorrow. Justice is when no one must fear harassment, violence, or death for the crime of being Black. Today is a good start. #BlackLivesMatter — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) April 20, 2021