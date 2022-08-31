Watch Now
Kentucky receives $5 million grant to help prevent wrong-way interstate crashes

LEX 18
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 31, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates, officials said.

The funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers, and emergency responders, according to a statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet.

“Wrong-way driving is a major safety challenge,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “These funds will allow us to use innovative video technology to help monitor and bolster safety on corridors prone to these types of incidents.”

Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will include digital and roadway signs, cameras and sensors. Locations in Fayette and Jefferson counties will be chosen based on crash history and interstate ramp designs, and the system could expand into other counties, officials said.

“In addition to implementing this new technological system, we’ll continue researching statewide opportunities to address wrong-way crashes, such as striping and signage," Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

