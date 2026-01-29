Kentucky receives $86 million in FEMA funding for flood debris removal operations

(LEX 18) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $971 million in disaster recovery funding for six Southeast states, including Kentucky, that will support cleanup and infrastructure repairs from recent natural disasters.

The funding will support recovery efforts in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee through Public Assistance projects. These projects include debris removal, emergency protective measures and repair or replacement of damaged public infrastructure, according to a release from FEMA.

The regional funding is part of a larger national effort. In the past week alone, the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA approved more than $2.2 billion in Public Assistance projects for communities across the United States.

North Carolina received the largest allocation with $200 million going to North Carolina Emergency Management for emergency protective measures taken following Hurricane Helene.

Kentucky's Division of Emergency Management received $86 million for debris removal operations following flooding in July 2022.

The Georgia Department of Transportation was awarded $58 million for debris removal operations following Hurricane Helene.

South Carolina's Department of Transportation received $36 million for debris removal operations related to Hurricane Helene.

The Greenville Water Commission in Tennessee was allocated $27 million for permanent repairs to facilities damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Walthall County, Mississippi received $6.4 million for debris removal operations following severe storms in March 2025.

FEMA will continue reviewing additional projects and allocating funds as eligibility is confirmed and project scopes are finalized.