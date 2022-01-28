Kentucky releases county unemployment data for December 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between December 2020 and December 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Unemployment rates remained at 8% in Breathitt County.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.3%. It was followed by Oldham County 2.4%; Scott County, 2.5%; Boone and Fayette counties, 2.6%; and Harrison, Jessamine, Logan, Taylor, and Todd counties each at 2.7%.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 8%; Elliott County, 7.8%; Martin County, 7%; Carter County, 6.7%; Harlan County, 6.5%; Lewis County, 6.2%; Leslie County, 6%; Floyd County, 5.9%; and Letcher County, 5.8%.

A link to Kentucky county unemployment rate charts can be found here.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.4% for December 2021 and 3.7% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted December 2021 unemployment rate was released on Jan. 20, 2022, and can be viewed here.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working.

