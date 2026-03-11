Kentucky Rep. Barr asks Secret Service to probe Woodford County teacher's TikTok video

(LEX 18) — A TikTok video of a Woodford County teacher expressing her political views has prompted Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr to ask the Secret Service to investigate what he called a threat against President Trump and Republicans.

In one video the woman states, "I know you guys are planners.. How about not attacking a random city and civilians but maybe just like going straight for the heart of America, straight for our f****** juggler. The White House obviously the Capitol, I know that is very well protected. Have you ever heard of Mar-A-Lago?"

In another video one the woman expresses, "Apparently a lot of you did not like my video asking countries like Iran that they knew our President spent a lot of time at Mar-A-Lago. You guys reported it enough to get it taken down. I'm gonna repeat it. Have they checked Mar-A-Lago?"

"I taught social studies one year — hated it...because most of you all teach your kids, not right," the woman adds in a different TikTok post. "And then I got your kids coming into social studies telling me that the President has f****** unlimited power..."

Barr's post on X read: "This is disgusting. I urge Woodford County High School to ensure this woman is nowhere near children..."

Woodford County Public School released the following statement:

Woodford County Public Schools is committed to creating and maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment. We have been made aware of a serious situation that may have violated this commitment. We are conducting a thorough investigation in accordance with Woodford County Public Schools policies, procedures, and Kentucky law. As with any personnel matter, we must adhere to strict confidentiality. Thank you.

Woodford County Schools confirmed to LEX 18 that the teacher has been suspended pending an investigation.