Kentucky Rep. Chad McCoy to retire at end of current term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Chad McCoy says he will retire from the legislature when his current term ends.

The Bardstown Republican is a member of the House leadership team. He helped navigate a charter schools bill into law.

McCoy announced his retirement decision Thursday night, shortly after lawmakers ended their 60-day session. McCoy was often at the forefront of the session. He pushed for the contentious bill to launch charter schools in Kentucky and supply them with funding.

McCoy was elected to the House in 2016. His term ends on December 31, 2022.