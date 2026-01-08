Kentucky rep introduces bill to create back-to-school sales tax holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rep. Beverly Chester-Burton of Shively has filed a bill in the Kentucky House of Representative to create a yearly sales tax holiday that "would give Kentucky families a break on essential purchases as they prepare for the new school year," a press release reported.

If passed, House Bill 175 would eliminate state sales tax "on many clothing and personal items" starting at 12:01 a.m. the first Friday of August until midnight the following Sunday. Most clothing items up to $200 and other specific items under $3000 would be eligible.

“Every Kentucky family feels the strain of higher prices, especially when school starts back and the list of things children need keeps getting longer,” Chester-Burton said in the release. “A sales tax holiday puts meaningful savings directly into parents’ pockets. It’s a simple, practical way we can lower costs and make life a little easier.”

According to the release, multiple states also offer a similar tax holiday.

“When families have a little extra buying power, they spend it close to home," Chester-Burton said. "This is a win for parents, for students, and for businesses across Kentucky,” she said.