Kentucky Rep. James Comer says he expects McConnell to return when Senate reconvenes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX News) — Kentucky Congressman James Comer said he expects Sen. Mitch McConnell to return to Washington when the Senate reconvenes later this month, though the Republican representative said he has not spoken with McConnell personally.

Comer made the comments in an interview with Victoria Churchill of The Daily Mail when asked whether McConnell, 84, is expected to return when lawmakers come back from the summer recess Sept. 14.

“I expect that. I sure hope so,” Comer said. “According to his staff, I have not talked to Leader McConnell. I've talked to his staff, many of whom are from my district originally, and they have all said it's their goal for Senator McConnell to be here when the Senate comes in next week.”

When asked whether he had spoken directly with McConnell, Comer said he had not.

“I have not talked to him personally, but I've talked to his staff regularly. We work on a lot of stuff together in Kentucky,” Comer said.

Questions about McConnell's return come after a months-long absence from the Senate while recovering from injuries suffered in a fall earlier this year.

The former Senate majority leader was admitted to a hospital on June 14, though his office did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization at the time. In July, after weeks of speculation about his health, McConnell said a fall had led to the hospitalization and a stay at a rehabilitation facility as he worked to regain his strength.

McConnell later announced he had been discharged in early August and would continue recovering at home.

The longtime Kentucky senator is not seeking reelection and is expected to leave office when his current term ends.