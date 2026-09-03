Kentucky Rep. Massie introduces ‘Flock-Off Act’ aimed at surveillance technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX News) — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, (R) Kentucky, has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of federal funds for certain automated camera systems and related technology.

The proposal, known as the Flock-Off Act, was introduced during the 119th Congress and would bar federal agencies, as well as state, local and tribal governments that receive federal funding, from using those funds to purchase, operate, maintain or support covered camera systems and associated components.

According to the bill, the restrictions would apply to systems that automatically capture and process images of vehicle license plates or individuals and use automated technology to extract information, convert it into computer-readable data and transmit it to remote or cloud-based systems for storage, analysis or sharing.

The legislation would also prohibit the use of federal funds for contracts, subscriptions, licenses, data-sharing agreements and other arrangements related to those systems. Federal agencies would be required to decommission and remove covered camera systems purchased or operated with federal funds within 180 days of the bill becoming law. State and local recipients of federal funding would also have to stop operating covered systems funded through federal programs.

The legislation comes amid ongoing debates nationwide over the use of automated license plate reader technology and other surveillance systems by government agencies and law enforcement.

