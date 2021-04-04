Kentucky Reptile Expo returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After more than a year, the Reptile Expo has returned to Lexington.

On Saturday, hundreds of Kentuckians were able to get an up-close look at different kinds of snakes, lizards, and other animals.

The bi-monthly event has been shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions, but in downtown Lexington Saturday, families once again had the chance to get out and see the cold-blooded animals on display.

"There's probably 2 to 3 thousand animals in the room right now," Kentucky Reptile Expo provider, Derrick Burnet, said. "A lot of very knowledgeable vendors, they're happy to show what they've got, they'll talk to ya. It's a great experience for kids just to come in, see something they've never seen before."

Burnet said normally more animals are taken out of their enclosures for people to see and hold but that was limited today for COVID safety reasons.

The next expo is scheduled for June 12th.