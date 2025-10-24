Kentucky retired teachers find community and purpose through statewide association

(LEX 18) — Everyone has a teacher that impacted their life, and one group wants to make sure those educators don't feel alone after retirement. As Kentucky wraps up Retired Teacher Appreciation Week, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association continues supporting the state's 44,000 retired educators.

"I don't think we do a very good job of honoring the profession like we used to. Back in the day, it was a very respectful, noble, honorable job. And I know it still is. I just don't know if we give it the credit for the community," said Greg Roush, Executive Director of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.

You can probably look back and remember a teacher that impacted your life in a positive way. You might still vividly remember that moment.

"There's not a better feeling when a former student comes up to you and says 'I remember you, Mr. Roush, you did this for me.' And half the time you don't remember it. But they do," Roush said.

Many retired teachers continue giving back to their communities long after leaving the classroom. The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, which has 32,000 members across 118 local chapters in 14 districts, works to keep those educators engaged with their communities.

"Our retired teachers association had over 529,000 volunteer hours throughout the state in Kentucky. We had $13,000 donated in local school supplies and $14,000 donated in food for the backpack program in schools. We have a formula that calculates and we do a big check to the Commonwealth and it accumulated to almost $18 million," Roush said.

The association provides retired teachers with advocacy in the state legislature, along with resources on benefits, legal assistance and community engagement.

"Part of it is advocacy. Part of it is support. You might get to see people who were like family at one time," said Membership Chair Chrissy Jones.

"Mental health is such a problem now with elderly people and this is a great way to get your older people out with their friends and people they've taught with and give them more of a purpose," said State President Ann Porter.

For more information on the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association or to become a member, click here: Join/Renew » KRTA