'Kentucky Rising' benefit concert raises over $2.5 million for eastern Ky. flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday night’s “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in eastern Kentucky.

The sold-out event at Rupp Arena featured performances from Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam. Surprise guests included Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman, and UK football coach Mark Stoops.

The over $2.5 million raised will benefit the “Kentucky Rising Fund” to support both immediate and long term flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.

In the hours before the concert, people who've been instrumental in eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraising gathered downtown to raise more money for flood victims.

For those who were unable to purchase tickets, the concert was also available to livestream. More information on how to watch the concert on-demand is available here.