Kentucky school mourning the loss of beloved custodian

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students and staff at East Bernstadt Independent School are heading to class with heavy hearts this week as long-time custodian Danny Yount passed away. He was 64 when he passed away on Sept. 19.

Yount always went the extra mile with his job.

"He was always thinking of the kids and always thinking what he could do for the school and for the kids to make it a better environment," said Reghan Hedrick, a friend of Yount.

Yount worked at the school for eight years until he abruptly quit his job in August 2023 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

His presence was immediately missed, and the students were worried.

"The kids would ask me, 'How is Mr. Danny doing? Have you heard about Danny?'" Hedrick said. "We would give them updates."

When Yount passed, it was hard on Superintendent Vicki Jones. She noted that he always put the school first, and even after he died, he still wanted to make an impact on students.

"He wanted to leave something for the children in his dying wishes and asked donations be made," Jones said. "So we were thankful that he was still thinking about our school even at the end."

His peers describe him as a giver and a hard worker, and his impact at East Bernstadt Independent School will last forever.