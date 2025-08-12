Kentucky schools adjust to new medication administration guidelines

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As students head back to class, school districts in Kentucky are adjusting to a policy change in school medication administration.

"Anytime that the laws change, KRS changes, we get new guidelines from KSBA, we have to adjust," Superintendent Charlie Brock said.

In this case, the Kentucky Board of Nursing and it's guidance for school nurses and new Kentucky Department of Education Medication Administration Instructions.

Stemming from changes that went into effect July 1, 2025, it changes the way over the counter and prescription medications will be managed at school.

"We're trying to follow the law and make sure it's as safe as it can be for our students and community," Brock added.

At the central office in Estill County, Brock addressed this transition as they get set for school which will start September 3.

In Kentucky schools, OTC medications have to be administered with a written order from a licensed medical practitioner. It's a statewide effort to ensure consistency and student safety in school health services.

"We've got our consent forms that we normally have. If it's not on that consent form, then we would just have to have the note from the provider so that we could make sure that the provider knows what medication the children are taking and also that the parent knows as well," Brock said.

To that end, Brooklyn Moreland, RN, and district health coordinator for Estill County Schools is making stops in the county checking in with school nurses to make sure they're fully aware of the changes.

This is a full list of the guidelines highlighted by Moreland:

All medications brought to school by the parent/guardian for administration by school employees, including Rx daily medication, Rx short term (antibiotics, etc.) medications, and all OTC medications must have your student’s healthcare provider’s direction for use and signature on one of the following forms:

1. Consent/Release Forms (Medication) Prescription or Over-the-Counter Medications at school 09.2241 AP.21 available online as “Medication Rx or OTC “ on the Estill County Schools Website or you can pick up a paper copy from the school health unit. You can also click this link: https://docs.google.com/.../1-AUnlbxEldnmCK5AVlQy.../edit...

2. An Individual Health Plan (IHP) completed for a chronic health condition (use OTHER for headaches, stomach issues, or other health issues for which your student may need medication, but NOT requiring prescription medication.

3. A healthcare provider signed, written statement on their letterhead as part of a provider health plan, DMMP, 504, IEP. You as the parent/guardian may always bring and administer a dose of OTC medication to your child during the school day (or designate someone on the student’s approved pick up list,) but if you choose to have an medication kept at school for your child, you must have the healthcare provider sign one of the above forms. The medication consent and all IHPs have the option for healthcare providers to approve to self carry medications for certain conditions and health needs if this is deemed appropriate by the provider. We appreciate your understanding during this transition to a safer, more restrictive administration of medications at school.

