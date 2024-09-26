Watch Now
LIST: Kentucky schools announce closures as Hurricane Helen prepares to make landfall

(LEX 18) — Districts across the state are announcing closures as Hurricane Helen prepares to make landfall. Severe weather, strong winds and heavy rain is expected across the southeast throughout the weekend.

Closures for Friday, Sept. 27 include:

  • Carter County Schools (non-traditional instruction).
  • Lewis County Schools (non-traditional instruction).
  • Boyd County Schools (non-traditional instruction).
  • Harlan County Schools.
  • Lawrence County Schools (non-traditional instruction).
  • Greenup County Schools (non-traditional instruction).
