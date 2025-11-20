4 Kentucky schools receive National Blue Ribbon honors after federal program cancellation

(LEX 18) — Four Kentucky elementary schools earn National Blue Ribbon recognition despite federal program cancellation

Four Kentucky elementary schools have qualified as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education, earning recognition that will be celebrated at the Kentucky Board of Education meeting on Dec. 4.

The Kentucky schools being recognized are Tamarack Elementary School in Daviess County; Graves County Central Elementary School; Maxwell Immersion Spanish Elementary School in Fayette County; and Meadowthorpe Elementary School in Fayette County.

"We would like to celebrate these four exceptional schools for the hard work that went into being selected and meeting all the requirements to be certified as National Blue Ribbon Schools," Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher said.

The schools completed rigorous applications and were being certified by the Kentucky Department of Education when the federal program was abruptly ended, a release from officials reported. State officials received notification of the program's termination in a letter dated Aug. 28, just before the announcement naming the 2025 National Blue Ribbon Schools was scheduled.

"After all the dedication and hard work of the students and the staff and the efforts and many hours put into completing the application, we at the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education could not let this achievement go unnoticed," Fletcher said.

The 43-year-old federal program would have recognized the schools in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Instead, Kentucky education officials decided to honor the schools' achievements at the state level.

"The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award has always stood as a symbol of the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of the recognized schools," Fletcher said.

"The National Blue Ribbon Schools raised the bar for our nation and our state's students and have served as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. We are proud of these students for their achievements as well as the schools, staff, families and communities for their dedication to be 'All In' for the students."

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognized schools based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. Kentucky's four schools met the criteria to qualify as Exemplary High-Performing Schools.

These four schools are among hundreds across the country that would have been recognized this year before the program's cancellation.

