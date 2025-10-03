Kentucky schools receive PE equipment donations through American Heart Association partnership

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some schools in southeastern Kentucky are getting new physical education equipment thanks to a heartwarming partnership between the American Heart Association and fellow Kentucky schools.

Wyan-Pine Grove and Sublimity Elementary schools in Laurel County are among the beneficiaries of a program that connects schools in need with those willing to help.

"Schools touch everybody," said Kristina Todorich, the American Heart Association's senior school engagement director.

The American Heart Association, which partners with 300 Kentucky schools, teamed up with U.S. Games to make the donations possible. U.S. Games, a leading provider of physical education equipment, supports the Kids Heart Challenge by offering certificates to participating schools to improve their PE and recess programs.

"As Kentuckians we're helping one another, right, we're the heart organization we're a big national organization but at the same time we're there to help people in times of need," Todorich said.

When devastating weather affected schools this year, the Kids Heart Challenge reached out to participating schools with unused U.S. Games certificates, asking if they would donate those funds to schools in need.

"Just having new things to interact with and knowing that some other school across Kentucky cared that they went through all of this can also help," Todorich said.

The initiative emphasizes the importance of giving back while providing practical support to affected communities.

"It's just nice to kind of give something to the kids for them to have something new and fresh especially when students themselves may have experienced some loss," Todorich said.

The PE equipment donations came from four Kentucky schools, with three schools receiving the contributions. Goshen Elementary and Locust Grove Elementary in Oldham County, along with Chenoweth Elementary in Jefferson County, volunteered their certificates for donation. The recipients were Betsy Layne Elementary in Floyd County, Sublimity Elementary and Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary in Laurel County.

"I just think it's important, it just kind of shows the compassion," Todorich said.

