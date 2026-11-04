Kentucky sees Democratic gains as voters focus on economy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky remained largely Republican in Tuesday’s election, but Democrats made significant gains as economic concerns helped fuel a broader shift toward Democratic candidates across the country.

The shift was apparent in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate results. Although Democrat Charles Booker lost the race, experts point out that his campaign was not considered a priority for national Democrats and did not receive the level of outside spending that could have made the contest more competitive.

Still, compared with Kentucky’s results in the 2024 presidential election, the state swung nearly 18.5 percentage points toward Democrats.

Kentucky remained Republican enough to withstand much of the Democratic wave, but one major exception came in Central Kentucky, one of the state’s most politically competitive areas.

Democrat Zach Dembo won his congressional race, flipping the seat from Republican to Democratic control.

Economy drives voters

Economic concerns were a major factor in the election, with voters facing continued frustration over the costs of gas, groceries and other everyday expenses.

“Main issues were prices, which is economic. Health care, which is economic. Even the war in Iran has to do with gas prices, which is economic,” said Dr. Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky. “People were unhappy with how the national economy was going. The president and the president’s party always pays when people are grumpy with economic performance.”

The Democratic gains also extended to the Kentucky General Assembly, where several Republican incumbents lost seats in the state House and Senate.

Voss described the results as “a repudiation of an unpopular Republican president” and an electorate becoming more favorable toward Democrats.

The results could also offer an early indication of the political environment heading into Kentucky’s next race for governor and, a year later, the next presidential election.

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