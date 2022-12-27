Kentucky sees increase in Republican voter registration ahead of 2023 elections

(LEX 18) — More Kentuckians are registering as Republican heading into the new year.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters or 0.28%.

Democratic registrants account for 44.6% of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters, according to Adams. Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters or 0.24%.

Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9% of the electorate, with 356,983 voters. "Other" registration increased by 3,338 voters or 0.94%.

Kentucky saw 11,078 new voters register for November, a net gain of 4,004.

"I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election," said Adams. "As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues."

7,074 voters were removed – 5,517 deceased voters, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 25 who voluntarily de-registered. These totals include 580 registrations and 10 removals begun, but not effectuated, between October 12 and November 8, when by statute the voter rolls were closed.

Secretary Adams reminds Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31, in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023 primary in the party of their choice. By law, a voter who is registered as a Democrat or Independent after December 31, 2022, will not be able to vote in May's Republican primary, and a voter who is registered as a Republican or Independent after December 31, 2022, will not be able to vote in May's Democratic primary. This rule does not apply to voters newly registered after the first of the year.