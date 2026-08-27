Kentucky selected as initial location in micro-reactor nuclear energy contract for Army project

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky has been selected as one of the initial five locations being used in a new nuclear energy project from the Department of the Army.

On Wednesday, the Army released information about the $2.2 billion Janus Program. Through a partnership with the Department of War Innovation Unit, the Army will construct and operate micro-reactors on military installations.

BWXT Advanced Technologies, LLC, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was selected as a vendor for the project. Other vendors were selected in North Carolina, Georgia, New York, and Texas.

The Army says each vendor will deliver safe, secure, and reliable nuclear power to strengthen their ability to project power globally. They said the project will also support revitalization of American industrial capacity and technological leadership.

Private funding will be used, along with government funding, to create more than 20 nuclear micro-reactors.

You can learn more about the project here.