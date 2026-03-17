Kentucky Senate approves Wynter's Law to strengthen state's Amber Alert system

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Senate has passed Senate Bill 289, known as Wynter's Law, which aims to clarify activation standards and improve coordination in missing child cases.

The Kentucky Senate has approved Senate Bill 289, known as Wynter's Law, legislation sponsored by Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, that aims to strengthen Kentucky's Amber Alert system and improve coordination when a child is abducted or reported missing and endangered.

The bill updates Kentucky statute governing the Amber Alert system to clarify activation standards and strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies, state partners, and media providers when time is critical.

The legislation was filed following concerns raised by a recent missing child case in Kentucky that highlighted potential gaps in the existing alert framework. The measure seeks to ensure law enforcement has clearer authority and stronger coordination tools to notify the public quickly when a missing child may be in danger and public awareness could assist in their safe recovery.

The bill modernizes language in state law, reinforces that the Kentucky State Police have sole authority to activate the Amber Alert system, and provides clearer guidance on when alerts may be issued, including situations involving children in state custody, juvenile justice placements, or other cases where rapid public notification could help locate a missing child.

"As lawmakers, one of our most basic responsibilities is making sure our laws give law enforcement the tools they need to protect children," Storm said. "Wynter's Law strengthens Kentucky's Amber Alert system so that when a child goes missing, agencies can act quickly, coordinate effectively, and get critical information to the public without delay. When a child's safety is on the line, every second matters."

Kentucky's Amber Alert system relies on multiple communication channels to notify the public, including highway message boards, emergency broadcast systems, law enforcement networks, and local, regional, and statewide media outlets.

SB 289 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.