Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer to not seek reelection in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer announced he will not seek reelection for Kentucky's 17th Senate District in 2024.

"I have decided not to seek reelection to the state Senate in 2024," Thayer said in a statement. "The end of my current term next year will mark 22 years in the Senate and 12 as Majority Floor Leader. After conversations with my adult children, close friends, and colleagues, I have concluded this is the right decision."

Thayer is the longest-serving Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader in Kentucky, with over two decades of service. His term will conclude in December 2024.

The 17th Senate District includes Grant and Scott County, along with portions of Fayette and Kenton County.