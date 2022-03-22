Kentucky Senate overrides Beshear's veto to end COVID State of Emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Senate has voted to override Governor Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Joint Resolution 150, which declares an end to the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

The Senate passed the measure by a vote of 25-8, with all Senate Democrats voting against the override. The bill now heads back to the House.

Governor Andy Beshear vetoed SJR 150 last week, calling it a "cruel bill." The governor said the bill would cut off extra benefits, like SNAP, for about 500,000 Kentuckians.

"I believe that given we have zero statewide restrictions--and we haven't for six months--all this resolution does is hurt these folks by cutting off this extra food aid, while doing absolutely nothing else," the governor said in a video address last week.

Senate President Robert Stivers has disputed Governor Beshear's characterization of the bill. Stivers said SJR 150 states that the General Assembly has no intent "to impair or delay the ability of the Commonwealth to receive any federal stimulus or pandemic-related funds or services."