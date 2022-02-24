Watch
Kentucky Senate passes anti-CRT bill, would dictate how U.S. history can be taught in classrooms

Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 17:22:36-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A controversial bill that dictates how U.S. history can be taught in Kentucky schools is one step closer to becoming law.

The Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 138 Thursday afternoon. It's one of the anti-critical race theory bills being considered by lawmakers this year, and many teachers and historians worry these bills will whitewash the past.

Those in support of the bills say they're meant to unify, not divide students.

The bill still needs to go through the Kentucky House for a vote.

