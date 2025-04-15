Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers applauds Trump's coal plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky stands to benefit from President Donald Trump's recent executive orders aimed at boosting the coal industry, according to Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.

Stivers, who went to the White House last week, believes the administration's renewed focus on coal puts Kentucky in a strong position as a major low-cost energy producer.

Kentucky currently generates approximately 68% of its electricity through coal, significantly higher than the national average of 16%. While natural gas provides much of America's energy, Stivers argues coal remains the most reliable source.

"When Storm Elliot was here and because of some malfunctions in the LG&E/KU pipeline, they had to go to rolling brownouts in Louisville," Stivers said. "Well, if you have a 90 [day] stockpile sitting there, you don't have that type of issue with a valve freezing."

The Senate President advocates for utilizing various energy generation methods but emphasizes coal's reliability, noting that stockpiles can ensure uninterrupted service during disruptions.

Energy experts caution that any boost to coal under Trump is likely temporary, as natural gas remains cheaper and renewable energy sources like wind and solar continue gaining market share.

