Kentucky Senate ready for special session to address tornado disaster funds

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Senate leaders said that they are prepared to convene for a special session whenever Governor Andy Beshear requests additional disaster recovery funding for areas hit by last month's tornado.

Speaking from their new temporary Senate chamber on Wednesday, lawmakers addressed the destruction caused by the tornado that struck parts of London and Somerset. Governor Andy Beshear estimates recovery costs could reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

The governor said he'll likely need to call lawmakers in for a special session and lawmakers say they're ready when he needs them. In the meantime, they say, he has access to some disaster response money.

"He has access to money that he needs right now. He needs to show us why we need to be called back in and where that money is going to be spent in the future," Sen. Robby Mills said.

Senate President Robert Stivers emphasized the legislature's ability to respond quickly to additional disaster funding needs.

"If he needs more, we can do a one-day session, waive second readings, and have something to him within days," Stivers said.